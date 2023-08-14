Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Marlins - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on August 14 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Angels.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is batting .230 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- In 44 of 82 games this year (53.7%) Meyers has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (17.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (9.8%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Meyers has had an RBI in 19 games this year (23.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 82 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.195
|AVG
|.263
|.285
|OBP
|.325
|.320
|SLG
|.460
|8
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|21
|42/15
|K/BB
|35/10
|2
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.23 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (137 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Garrett (6-3) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 125 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .261 against him.
