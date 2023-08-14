Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Marlins - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Chas McCormick, with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, August 14 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Angels.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .280 with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
- McCormick will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 during his last outings.
- McCormick has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (17.1%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- McCormick has had an RBI in 23 games this season (30.3%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (19.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 42.1% of his games this season (32 of 76), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.323
|AVG
|.241
|.401
|OBP
|.338
|.605
|SLG
|.438
|18
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|20
|39/14
|K/BB
|47/17
|8
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.23).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 137 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Garrett (6-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .261 batting average against him.
