Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .208 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels, with Chase Silseth on the mound, on August 13 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .261 with 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 15 walks.

In 69.9% of his 93 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (5.4%), leaving the park in 1.3% of his chances at the plate.

Dubon has picked up an RBI in 25.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.3% of his games.

He has scored at least once 47 times this year (50.5%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 50 .241 AVG .277 .269 OBP .315 .310 SLG .406 8 XBH 17 1 HR 4 7 RBI 21 19/7 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 5

Angels Pitching Rankings