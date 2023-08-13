Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (.212 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .276.
- McCormick has recorded a hit in 47 of 75 games this season (62.7%), including 20 multi-hit games (26.7%).
- He has gone deep in 13 games this year (17.3%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his plate appearances.
- McCormick has driven home a run in 23 games this season (30.7%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored at least once 32 times this year (42.7%), including six games with multiple runs (8.0%).
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|38
|.317
|AVG
|.241
|.399
|OBP
|.338
|.608
|SLG
|.438
|18
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|20
|37/14
|K/BB
|47/17
|7
|SB
|5
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
- The Angels rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (149 total, 1.3 per game).
- Silseth makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .207 batting average against him.
