Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .714 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .278 with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and six walks.
- Diaz has recorded a hit in 46 of 72 games this season (63.9%), including 18 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- In 19.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.5% of his games this year, Diaz has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (9.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.6%.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.307
|AVG
|.252
|.325
|OBP
|.271
|.623
|SLG
|.435
|16
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|16
|18/2
|K/BB
|28/4
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Anderson (5-3) takes the mound for the Angels in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.92 ERA in 104 1/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.92 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .276 to opposing batters.
