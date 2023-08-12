Saturday's contest features the Houston Astros (67-50) and the Los Angeles Angels (58-59) facing off at Minute Maid Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on August 12.

The Astros will call on J.P. France (8-3) against the Angels and Tyler Anderson (5-3).

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Astros have won 46, or 59.7%, of the 77 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston is 24-10 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored 568 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).

Astros Schedule