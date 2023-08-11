After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Reid Detmers) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 123 hits and an OBP of .378 to go with a slugging percentage of .514. All three of those stats are best among Houston hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 12th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

In 80 of 114 games this season (70.2%) Tucker has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (28.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.

In 42.1% of his games this season, Tucker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 49 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 59 .267 AVG .321 .353 OBP .399 .431 SLG .588 20 XBH 29 6 HR 15 29 RBI 55 27/27 K/BB 37/30 11 SB 13

Angels Pitching Rankings