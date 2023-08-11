Jose Altuve and his .511 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (115 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels and Reid Detmers on August 11 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up three extra-base hits in his previous appearance (4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while batting .305.

Altuve is batting .476 with two homers during his last outings and is on a 12-game hitting streak.

Altuve has had a hit in 31 of 45 games this season (68.9%), including multiple hits 14 times (31.1%).

In 20.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Altuve has driven in a run in 15 games this season (33.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 29 of 45 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 23 .253 AVG .343 .380 OBP .409 .440 SLG .606 7 XBH 14 3 HR 6 11 RBI 14 17/15 K/BB 18/11 4 SB 7

Angels Pitching Rankings