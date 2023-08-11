You can find player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Shohei Ohtani and other players on the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels heading into their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Friday at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Verlander Stats

Justin Verlander (6-6) will take the mound for the Astros, his 18th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 17 starts this season.

Verlander has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Aug. 5 7.0 7 2 2 4 2 vs. Nationals Jul. 30 5.1 5 1 1 5 1 at Yankees Jul. 25 6.0 2 0 0 6 4 vs. White Sox Jul. 19 8.0 3 1 1 7 1 vs. Dodgers Jul. 14 5.0 2 3 3 6 6

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 123 hits with 28 doubles, 21 home runs, 57 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.

He's slashing .296/.378/.514 on the season.

Tucker has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Orioles Aug. 8 2-for-4 2 1 5 5 1 at Yankees Aug. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 111 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 64 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .251/.348/.415 slash line on the year.

Bregman takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 9 3-for-4 0 0 2 4 0 at Orioles Aug. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Aug. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 130 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 40 home runs and 74 walks. He has driven in 83 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He's slashing .306/.410/.666 so far this year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Aug. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Giants Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 vs. Mariners Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has collected 101 hits with 28 doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 51 runs.

He's slashing .249/.307/.444 on the year.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 8 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 vs. Giants Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

