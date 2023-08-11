Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will look to get the better of Reid Detmers, the Los Angeles Angels' starting pitcher, on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in baseball with 150 total home runs.

Houston ranks 14th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage.

The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.249).

Houston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (557 total, 4.8 per game).

The Astros are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in the majors.

Houston's pitching staff is ninth in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).

The Astros have the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.275).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.11 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went seven innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Verlander is looking to collect his 10th quality start of the year.

Verlander is seeking his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away Justin Verlander Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/6/2023 Yankees W 9-7 Away Jose Urquidy Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles W 7-6 Away Framber Valdez Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles W 8-2 Away Cristian Javier Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Hunter Brown Dean Kremer 8/11/2023 Angels - Home Justin Verlander Reid Detmers 8/12/2023 Angels - Home J.P. France Tyler Anderson 8/13/2023 Angels - Home Jose Urquidy Chase Silseth 8/14/2023 Marlins - Away Framber Valdez Braxton Garrett 8/15/2023 Marlins - Away Cristian Javier Johnny Cueto 8/16/2023 Marlins - Away Justin Verlander Jesús Luzardo

