Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles are ready for a matchup with Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Orioles -105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the game.

Astros vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -115 -105 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have gone 45-30 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Houston has gone 45-30 (60%).

The Astros have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.

Houston has played in 115 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-57-2).

The Astros have covered 50% of their games this season, going 8-8-0 against the spread.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-25 35-24 23-16 40-33 43-36 20-13

