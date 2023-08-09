Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Orioles - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Tucker -- .231 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on August 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
He collected five RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Orioles.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.377), slugging percentage (.512) and total hits (121) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 11th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- In 78 of 112 games this year (69.6%) Tucker has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has driven home a run in 47 games this year (42%), including more than one RBI in 19.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 47 of 112 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|57
|.267
|AVG
|.324
|.353
|OBP
|.399
|.431
|SLG
|.587
|20
|XBH
|28
|6
|HR
|14
|29
|RBI
|53
|27/27
|K/BB
|35/28
|11
|SB
|13
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Flaherty (8-6) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.28 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.28), 61st in WHIP (1.522), and 31st in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.
