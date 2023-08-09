Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Orioles - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jeremy Pena (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 123 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Orioles.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .249.
- Pena has gotten a hit in 66 of 102 games this season (64.7%), including 27 multi-hit games (26.5%).
- Looking at the 102 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (9.8%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Pena has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (26.5%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (9.8%).
- He has scored in 41 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|.236
|AVG
|.261
|.312
|OBP
|.305
|.372
|SLG
|.382
|16
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|18
|37/17
|K/BB
|58/10
|8
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.07).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 126 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Flaherty makes the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.28 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.28), 61st in WHIP (1.522), and 31st in K/9 (8.9).
