Kyle Tucker and Adley Rutschman are two of the players with prop bets available when the Houston Astros and the Baltimore Orioles meet at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday (beginning at 7:05 PM ET).

Astros vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 121 hits with 28 doubles, 20 home runs, 55 walks and 82 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.

He has a .297/.377/.512 slash line so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 8 2-for-4 2 1 5 5 1 at Yankees Aug. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 4 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 2 at Yankees Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has put up 107 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .246/.343/.411 on the year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Aug. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 4 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Jack Flaherty Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Flaherty Stats

The Orioles will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty (8-6) for his 22nd start of the season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Flaherty has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

The 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.28), 61st in WHIP (1.522), and 31st in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Flaherty Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Aug. 3 6.0 4 1 1 8 2 at Diamondbacks Jul. 26 5.0 8 3 3 4 2 at Cubs Jul. 21 6.0 8 4 4 6 1 vs. Nationals Jul. 16 6.0 3 3 3 7 3 at Marlins Jul. 6 6.2 9 0 0 5 2

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 112 hits with 19 doubles, 15 home runs, 66 walks and 55 RBI.

He has a .273/.372/.428 slash line so far this season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros Aug. 8 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 vs. Mets Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Aug. 5 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 vs. Mets Aug. 4 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 3 2-for-5 0 0 1 2

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 29 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 44 walks and 63 RBI (104 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .252/.328/.472 so far this year.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 5 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

