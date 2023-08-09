On Wednesday, August 9 at 7:05 PM ET, the Baltimore Orioles (70-43) host the Houston Astros (65-49) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Jack Flaherty will get the ball for the Orioles, while Cristian Javier will take the hill for the Astros.

Bookmakers list the Orioles as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros +120 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - BAL (8-6, 4.28 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (7-2, 4.39 ERA)

Astros vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Astros vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have been favored 51 times and won 37, or 72.5%, of those games.

The Orioles have a 27-7 record (winning 79.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles went 4-1 across the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Baltimore combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Astros have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (56.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Astros have been victorious three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+125) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) José Abreu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165) Kyle Tucker 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.