Kyle Tucker and Adley Rutschman take the field when the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles meet on Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Astros vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 147 home runs.

Fueled by 337 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 14th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros' .249 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Houston has scored 545 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.

Houston averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.

Houston has pitched to a 3.80 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of 1.277 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier (7-2) will take the mound for the Astros, his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

In 21 starts this season, Javier has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has made 21 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Cristian Javier Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Yankees W 7-3 Away Hunter Brown Luis Severino 8/5/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away Justin Verlander Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/6/2023 Yankees W 9-7 Away Jose Urquidy Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles W 7-6 Away Framber Valdez Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles - Away Cristian Javier Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles - Away Hunter Brown Dean Kremer 8/11/2023 Angels - Home Justin Verlander Reid Detmers 8/12/2023 Angels - Home Jose Urquidy Tyler Anderson 8/13/2023 Angels - Home Framber Valdez Chase Silseth 8/14/2023 Marlins - Away Cristian Javier Braxton Garrett

