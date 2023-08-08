Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Orioles - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .724 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Yankees.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Orioles Player Props
|Astros vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Orioles
|Astros vs Orioles Odds
|Astros vs Orioles Prediction
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 14 doubles, 14 home runs and six walks while hitting .276.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 69 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.2% of them.
- He has gone deep in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (13 of 69), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25 games this season (36.2%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (8.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (37.7%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|36
|.303
|AVG
|.252
|.322
|OBP
|.269
|.624
|SLG
|.423
|15
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|13
|17/2
|K/BB
|26/4
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodriguez (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 6.09 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 6.09, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .271 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.