MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Tuesday, August 8
Today's MLB slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the Houston Astros playing the Baltimore Orioles.
In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know regarding today's MLB action here. Take a look at the links below.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Philadelphia Phillies (61-51) host the Washington Nationals (49-63)
The Nationals will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Tuesday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.302 AVG, 10 HR, 43 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.290 AVG, 19 HR, 65 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|PHI Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-281
|+228
|9
The Cincinnati Reds (60-55) play host to the Miami Marlins (58-56)
The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.268 AVG, 17 HR, 63 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.374 AVG, 3 HR, 52 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|MIA Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-143
|+121
|10
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
The Tampa Bay Rays (68-46) play host to the St. Louis Cardinals (49-64)
The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.273 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.282 AVG, 23 HR, 79 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|TB Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-176
|+149
|8.5
The Detroit Tigers (49-63) face the Minnesota Twins (60-54)
The Twins will hit the field at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.225 AVG, 15 HR, 59 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.224 AVG, 13 HR, 52 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|MIN Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-117
|-102
|7.5
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
The Pittsburgh Pirates (51-61) take on the Atlanta Braves (70-40)
The Braves will take to the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.265 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.339 AVG, 25 HR, 67 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|ATL Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-164
|+139
|10
The Baltimore Orioles (70-42) play the Houston Astros (64-49)
The Astros hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.272 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.295 AVG, 19 HR, 77 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|HOU Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-129
|+110
|8.5
The New York Mets (51-61) take on the Chicago Cubs (58-55)
The Cubs will look to pick up a road win at Citi Field versus the Mets on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.246 AVG, 22 HR, 69 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.277 AVG, 8 HR, 58 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|CHC Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-133
|+113
|9.5
The Cleveland Guardians (54-59) play the Toronto Blue Jays (64-50)
The Blue Jays will take to the field at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.286 AVG, 18 HR, 65 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.263 AVG, 18 HR, 69 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|TOR Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-131
|+111
|8
The Boston Red Sox (58-54) play host to the Kansas City Royals (36-78)
The Royals will hit the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.264 AVG, 26 HR, 79 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.269 AVG, 20 HR, 68 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|BOS Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-180
|+152
|10
The Philadelphia Phillies (61-51) face the Washington Nationals (49-63)
The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Tuesday at 7:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.302 AVG, 10 HR, 43 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.290 AVG, 19 HR, 65 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|PHI Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-206
|+172
|9
The Chicago White Sox (46-68) play the New York Yankees (58-55)
The Yankees hope to get a road victory at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 30 HR, 64 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.270 AVG, 18 HR, 48 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|NYY Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-158
|+135
|9
The Milwaukee Brewers (61-53) play host to the Colorado Rockies (44-68)
The Rockies will hit the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.290 AVG, 16 HR, 64 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.259 AVG, 19 HR, 58 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|MIL Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-218
|+180
|8.5
The Los Angeles Angels (56-58) play the San Francisco Giants (62-51)
The Giants hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.308 AVG, 40 HR, 82 RBI)
- SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.272 AVG, 11 HR, 33 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|LAA Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-111
|-108
|9
The Oakland Athletics (32-81) play host to the Texas Rangers (67-46)
The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.257 AVG, 1 HR, 35 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.279 AVG, 18 HR, 71 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|TEX Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-252
|+208
|7.5
The Arizona Diamondbacks (57-56) play the Los Angeles Dodgers (65-46)
The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.280 AVG, 21 HR, 59 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.342 AVG, 23 HR, 80 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|LAD Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-158
|+135
|9
The Seattle Mariners (60-52) take on the San Diego Padres (55-58)
The Padres will take to the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.257 AVG, 18 HR, 62 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.276 AVG, 24 HR, 72 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|SEA Moneyline
|SD Moneyline
|Total
|-118
|-101
|8.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.