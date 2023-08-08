Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Orioles - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers and his .533 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He smacked two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while hitting .234.
- Meyers has gotten a hit in 42 of 78 games this season (53.8%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (17.9%).
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (10.3%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Meyers has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (23.1%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (9.0%).
- In 30 of 78 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.195
|AVG
|.271
|.288
|OBP
|.336
|.325
|SLG
|.481
|8
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|21
|41/15
|K/BB
|35/10
|2
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.09 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.09, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .271 batting average against him.
