The Dallas Wings (15-12) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Chicago Sky (11-15) on Sunday, August 6 at College Park Center, with tip-off at 4:00 PM ET.

The Sky beat the Wings 104-89 on Friday when they last met.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Wings vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3 and BSSWX

ESPN3 and BSSWX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally is tops on her squad in rebounds per game (9), and also puts up 17.7 points and 3.9 assists. Defensively, she delivers 1.6 steals (sixth in the league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Natasha Howard averages 17.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 30% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Teaira McCowan averages 12.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 57.3% from the floor.

Crystal Dangerfield is averaging 7.6 points, 3.3 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.

Wings vs. Sky Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -8.5 164.5

