Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Yankees Player Props
|Astros vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Yankees Prediction
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .279 with 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks.
- McCormick has gotten at least one hit in 62.0% of his games this season (44 of 71), with at least two hits 20 times (28.2%).
- In 18.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- McCormick has an RBI in 23 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (40.8%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|36
|.313
|AVG
|.248
|.398
|OBP
|.345
|.617
|SLG
|.450
|18
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|20
|36/14
|K/BB
|41/16
|7
|SB
|5
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.91 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodon gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.29 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the left-hander went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.29, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .220 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.