Sunday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (58-53) versus the Houston Astros (63-49) at Yankee Stadium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on August 6.

The probable starters are Carlos Rodon (1-4) for the Yankees and Jose Urquidy (2-2) for the Astros.

Astros vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the total, Houston and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

The Astros have come away with 16 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Houston has a mark of 13-12 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Houston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (529 total, 4.7 per game).

The Astros have the second-best ERA (3.76) in the majors this season.

Astros Schedule