You can wager on player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Kyle Tucker and others on the New York Yankees and Houston Astros prior to their matchup at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

Astros vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 119 hits with 28 doubles, 19 home runs, 53 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashing .297/.376/.509 so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 4 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 2 at Yankees Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 105 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 62 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .247/.346/.416 on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 4 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 2 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Carlos Rodón Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Rodon Stats

The Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (1-4) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

None of Rodon's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Rodon has three starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Rodon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rays Aug. 1 4.0 4 4 4 5 4 vs. Mets Jul. 26 5.2 4 1 1 4 3 at Angels Jul. 19 4.1 4 6 6 3 5 at Rockies Jul. 14 5.0 4 4 4 6 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 7 5.1 4 2 2 2 2

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has 110 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 41 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .266/.329/.437 slash line so far this season.

Torres has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Astros Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Aug. 2 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Rays Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 56 hits with 10 doubles, 20 home runs, 42 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .283/.403/.636 so far this season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 3 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

