The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.182 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .247 with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 62 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 98th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 93rd in slugging.

Bregman has reached base via a hit in 69 games this season (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

Looking at the 111 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (16.2%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has driven home a run in 44 games this season (39.6%), including more than one RBI in 15.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored a run in 53 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 55 .254 AVG .241 .353 OBP .340 .400 SLG .432 13 XBH 21 8 HR 10 32 RBI 38 30/30 K/BB 32/32 4 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings