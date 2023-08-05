On Saturday, Jose Altuve (.550 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Nestor Cortes Jr.. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Yankees.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .281 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Altuve enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400.

In 26 of 40 games this season (65.0%) Altuve has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (30.0%).

He has homered in seven games this year (17.5%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Altuve has driven home a run in 12 games this season (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 24 games this year (60.0%), including seven multi-run games (17.5%).

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 18 .253 AVG .308 .380 OBP .372 .440 SLG .538 7 XBH 10 3 HR 4 11 RBI 9 17/15 K/BB 14/8 4 SB 4

