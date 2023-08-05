Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kyle Tucker, Gleyber Torres and others in the Houston Astros-New York Yankees matchup at Yankee Stadium on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Verlander Stats

Justin Verlander (6-5) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 17th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 16 starts this season.

Verlander will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has made 16 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Jul. 30 5.1 5 1 1 5 1 at Yankees Jul. 25 6.0 2 0 0 6 4 vs. White Sox Jul. 19 8.0 3 1 1 7 1 vs. Dodgers Jul. 14 5.0 2 3 3 6 6 at Padres Jul. 7 6.0 5 3 2 2 3

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 119 hits with 28 doubles, 19 home runs, 53 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashing .300/.379/.514 so far this year.

Tucker will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .270 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 4 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 2 at Yankees Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 1

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has collected 105 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .249/.347/.419 so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 4 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 2 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 31 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torres Stats

Torres has 108 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 40 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.325/.428 so far this season.

Torres has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Aug. 2 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Rays Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 56 hits with 10 doubles, 20 home runs, 42 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .289/.410/.649 on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 3 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jul. 31 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

