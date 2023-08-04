Sebastian Korda meets Tomas Martin Etcheverry to open play in the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers in Toronto, Ontario (in the round of 64). In his most recent tournament (the Citi Open), he was knocked out by Alexander Shevchenko in the round of 32. Korda is +5000 to win at Sobeys Stadium.

Korda at the 2023 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Korda's Next Match

Korda will play Etcheverry in the round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Monday, August 7 at 11:00 AM ET.

Sebastian Korda Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1800

National Bank Open Presented by Rogers odds to win: +5000

Korda Stats

In his most recent tournament, the Citi Open, Korda was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 93-ranked Shevchenko, 7-5, 6-7, 4-6.

In 15 tournaments over the past year, Korda is yet to win a title, and his overall record is 26-15.

In 10 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Korda is 22-10 in matches.

Over the past year (across all court types), Korda has played 41 matches and 26.6 games per match.

In his 32 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Korda has averaged 26.7 games.

Korda has won 24.0% of his return games and 81.4% of his service games over the past year.

Korda has claimed 83.2% of his service games on hard courts and 24.8% of his return games over the past 12 months.

