Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jacob Meyers and the Houston Astros face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Luis Severino) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is batting .230 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Meyers has gotten at least one hit in 52.6% of his games this year (40 of 76), with at least two hits 13 times (17.1%).
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (9.2%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 22.4% of his games this season, Meyers has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (7.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 28 of 76 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.195
|AVG
|.264
|.288
|OBP
|.333
|.325
|SLG
|.430
|8
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|15
|41/15
|K/BB
|32/10
|2
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 133 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 7.49 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 7.49 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .329 to his opponents.
