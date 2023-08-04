Friday's game that pits the New York Yankees (57-52) versus the Houston Astros (62-48) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 4.

The Astros will look to Hunter Brown (7-7) against the Yankees and Luis Severino (2-5).

Astros vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 5-2.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have won 43, or 59.7%, of the 72 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston has entered 38 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 26-12 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston ranks 11th in the majors with 521 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule