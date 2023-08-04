Astros vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 4
Friday's game that pits the New York Yankees (57-52) versus the Houston Astros (62-48) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 4.
The Astros will look to Hunter Brown (7-7) against the Yankees and Luis Severino (2-5).
Astros vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
Astros vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 6, Astros 5.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 5-2.
- Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- The Astros have won 43, or 59.7%, of the 72 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Houston has entered 38 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 26-12 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston ranks 11th in the majors with 521 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 30
|Rays
|L 8-2
|Brandon Bielak vs Zack Littell
|July 31
|Guardians
|W 7-3
|J.P. France vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 1
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Framber Valdez vs Gavin Williams
|August 2
|Guardians
|W 3-2
|Ronel Blanco vs Tanner Bibee
|August 3
|@ Yankees
|L 4-3
|Cristian Javier vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 4
|@ Yankees
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino
|August 5
|@ Yankees
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|August 6
|@ Yankees
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Carlos Rodón
|August 8
|@ Orioles
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Grayson Rodriguez
|August 9
|@ Orioles
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Jack Flaherty
|August 10
|@ Orioles
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Dean Kremer
