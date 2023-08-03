The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.300 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .232.

Meyers has picked up a hit in 40 of 75 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has homered in 9.3% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Meyers has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (21.3%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (8.0%).

He has scored in 28 games this season (37.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 36 .195 AVG .271 .288 OBP .341 .325 SLG .441 8 XBH 13 4 HR 3 10 RBI 14 41/15 K/BB 30/10 2 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings