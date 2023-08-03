Cristian Javier will take the mound for the Houston Astros against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

The Astros are -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Yankees (-110). A 9-run over/under is listed for the contest.

Astros vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Astros and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (55.2%) in those games.

Houston is 16-13 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Houston have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 53 of 109 chances this season.

In 16 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 8-8-0 against the spread.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-25 31-22 22-15 37-32 40-35 19-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.