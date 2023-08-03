On Thursday, August 3 at 6:00 AM ET in Brisbane, Australia, Germany plays South Korea in these squads' final group-stage game at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Go to FOX US,Fox Sports 2 to see this matchup live.

How to Watch Germany vs. South Korea

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX US,Fox Sports 2
  • Location: Brisbane, Australia
  • Venue: Suncorp Stadium

Germany Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Morocco July 24 W 6-0 Home
Colombia July 30 L 2-1 Home
South Korea August 3 - Away

Germany's Recent Performance

  • In its most recent match, Germany suffered a 2-1 defeat against Colombia, taking 13 shots and outshooting by four.
  • Alexandra Popp's Women's World Cup statline through two appearances for Germany includes three goals.
  • Klara Buehl has chipped in with one goal and one assist in Women's World Cup schedule.
  • In two Women's World Cup matchups, Lea Schuller has one goal.

Germany's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Merle Frohms #1
  • Chantal Hagel #2
  • Kathrin Hendrich #3
  • Sophia Kleinherne #4
  • Marina Hegering #5
  • Lena Oberdorf #6
  • Lea Schuller #7
  • Sydney Lohmann #8
  • Svenja Huth #9
  • Laura Freigang #10
  • Alexandra Popp #11
  • Ann Katrin Berger #12
  • Sara Daebritz #13
  • Lena Lattwein #14
  • Sjoeke Nusken #15
  • Nicole Anyomi #16
  • Felicitas Rauch #17
  • Melanie Leupolz #18
  • Klara Buehl #19
  • Lina Magull #20
  • Stina Johannes #21
  • Jule Brand #22
  • Sara Doorsoun #23

South Korea Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Colombia July 24 L 2-0 Away
Morocco July 30 L 1-0 Home
Germany August 3 - Home

South Korea's Recent Performance

  • In its last game on July 30, South Korea was handed a 1-0 loss to Morocco, while registering eight more shots than Morocco.

South Korea's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Young Geul Yoon #1
  • Choo Hyojoo #2
  • Hong Hyeji #3
  • Shim Seo Yeon #4
  • Yun-Ji Kim #5
  • Lim Seonjoo #6
  • Son Hwayeon #7
  • Cho Sohyun #8
  • Lee Geummin #9
  • Ji Soyun #10
  • Choe Yuri #11
  • Moon Mira #12
  • Eun Sun Park #13
  • Jeoun Eunha #14
  • Chun Garam #15
  • Jang Selgi #16
  • Lee Youngju #17
  • Jung Mi Kim #18
  • Casey Phair #19
  • Kim Hyeri #20
  • Jisu Ryu #21
  • Yebin Bae #22
  • Kang Chaerim #23

