Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.372 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) against the Guardians.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Guardians Player Props
|Astros vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Guardians
|Astros vs Guardians Odds
|Astros vs Guardians Prediction
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .247 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks.
- In 65.6% of his 96 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (10 of 96), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Pena has driven in a run in 26 games this season (27.1%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 40 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|44
|.242
|AVG
|.253
|.319
|OBP
|.290
|.381
|SLG
|.385
|16
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|17
|35/17
|K/BB
|53/7
|8
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- Bibee (7-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 3.11 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .226 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.