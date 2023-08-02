How to Watch the Astros vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 2
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will hit the field against the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Explore More About This Game
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 10th-best in MLB action with 136 total home runs.
- Houston is 13th in MLB, slugging .414.
- The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.250).
- Houston is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (515 total).
- The Astros are 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .320.
- Astros batters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.
- Houston's 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.267).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cristian Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.33 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Javier has recorded nine quality starts this year.
- Javier will try to continue a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per outing).
- He has made one appearance this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/28/2023
|Rays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Shane McClanahan
|7/29/2023
|Rays
|W 17-4
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Taj Bradley
|7/30/2023
|Rays
|L 8-2
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Zack Littell
|7/31/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-3
|Home
|J.P. France
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/1/2023
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Gavin Williams
|8/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Tanner Bibee
|8/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/4/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Severino
|8/5/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Domingo Germán
|8/6/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Carlos Rodón
|8/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|Grayson Rodriguez
