Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on August 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .243.

Pena has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.4% of his games this year, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.1% of his games this year (39 of 95), he has scored, and in nine of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 44 .234 AVG .253 .307 OBP .290 .370 SLG .385 15 XBH 14 5 HR 5 22 RBI 17 35/15 K/BB 53/7 8 SB 2

