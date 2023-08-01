The Houston Astros (60-47) and Cleveland Guardians (53-54) take the field on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (8-7) against the Guardians and Gavin Williams (1-2).

Astros vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (8-7, 3.29 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (1-2, 3.35 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros' Valdez (8-7) will make his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.29 ERA this season with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 20 games.

He has earned a quality start 13 times in 20 starts this season.

Valdez has started 20 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 6.3 innings per appearance.

He has made 20 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams

Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.35 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw four scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering three hits.

In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.35, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.

Williams has one quality start under his belt this season.

Williams has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this season heading into this matchup.

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

