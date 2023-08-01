Player prop betting options for Kyle Tucker, Jose Ramirez and others are available in the Houston Astros-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Valdez Stats

Framber Valdez (8-7) will take the mound for the Astros, his 21st start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 13 times in 20 starts this season.

In 20 starts this season, Valdez has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 6.3 innings per appearance.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 29-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.29), 20th in WHIP (1.143), and 20th in K/9 (9.6).

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers Jul. 26 3.2 8 6 6 1 2 at Athletics Jul. 21 5.0 6 4 4 4 2 at Angels Jul. 15 6.1 7 5 5 13 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 8 6.0 5 2 2 6 2 at Cardinals Jun. 27 6.0 8 4 4 6 3

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 26 doubles, 18 home runs, 51 walks and 72 RBI (115 total hits). He's also swiped 20 bases.

He has a .301/.380/.510 slash line on the year.

Tucker has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double, two walks and three RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 1 vs. Rays Jul. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 29 0-for-6 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 26 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has recorded 103 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .252/.347/.428 on the year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 31 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rays Jul. 29 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Rays Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 26 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 26 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 47 walks and 63 RBI (118 total hits). He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.360/.506 so far this season.

Ramirez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 31 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at White Sox Jul. 30 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 at White Sox Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 119 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 47 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.351/.388 on the year.

Kwan has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 31 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 30 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at White Sox Jul. 29 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Jul. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 4 0

