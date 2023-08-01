Astros vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 1
Tuesday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (60-47) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (53-54) at 8:10 PM ET (on August 1). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Astros will look to Framber Valdez (8-7) against the Guardians and Gavin Williams (1-2).
Astros vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.
- The Astros have been favorites in 70 games this season and won 41 (58.6%) of those contests.
- Houston has entered 28 games this season favored by -185 or more and is 19-9 in those contests.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston ranks 11th in the majors with 513 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 26
|Rangers
|L 13-5
|Framber Valdez vs Andrew Heaney
|July 28
|Rays
|L 4-3
|Cristian Javier vs Shane McClanahan
|July 29
|Rays
|W 17-4
|Hunter Brown vs Taj Bradley
|July 30
|Rays
|L 8-2
|Brandon Bielak vs Zack Littell
|July 31
|Guardians
|W 7-3
|J.P. France vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 1
|Guardians
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Gavin Williams
|August 2
|Guardians
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Tanner Bibee
|August 3
|@ Yankees
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 4
|@ Yankees
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino
|August 5
|@ Yankees
|-
|J.P. France vs Domingo Germán
|August 6
|@ Yankees
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Carlos Rodón
