Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Yainer Diaz (.594 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Rays.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 13 doubles, 13 home runs and six walks while hitting .265.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 63), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 24 games this season (38.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.8%.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.283
|AVG
|.250
|.298
|OBP
|.268
|.626
|SLG
|.405
|14
|XBH
|12
|10
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|10
|16/2
|K/BB
|26/4
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.84 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, one per game).
- Syndergaard makes the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, June 7, when he threw three innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.16, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .313 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.