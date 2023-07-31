Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .722 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on July 31 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.380), slugging percentage (.511) and total hits (113) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 11th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Tucker has recorded a hit in 72 of 104 games this season (69.2%), including 30 multi-hit games (28.8%).

In 16 games this year, he has gone deep (15.4%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Tucker has had an RBI in 42 games this season (40.4%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (17.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 42 of 104 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 52 .262 AVG .333 .355 OBP .403 .432 SLG .585 19 XBH 25 6 HR 12 25 RBI 45 25/27 K/BB 32/24 10 SB 9

Guardians Pitching Rankings