Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on July 31 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) against the Rays.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .231.

Meyers has recorded a hit in 38 of 73 games this season (52.1%), including 13 multi-hit games (17.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Meyers has picked up an RBI in 20.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year (37.0%), including multiple runs in five games.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 36 .190 AVG .271 .288 OBP .341 .328 SLG .441 8 XBH 13 4 HR 3 9 RBI 14 40/15 K/BB 30/10 2 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings