The Houston Astros (59-47) will look to Kyle Tucker when they host Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (53-53) at Minute Maid Park on Monday, July 31. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +145 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: J.P. France - HOU (6-3, 2.87 ERA) vs Noah Syndergaard - CLE (1-4, 7.16 ERA)

Astros vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 69 times and won 40, or 58%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 20-10 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Houston has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros were favored on the moneyline in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Guardians have come away with 17 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +145 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Astros vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) José Abreu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Kyle Tucker 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+120) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+120) Chas McCormick 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West +100 - 2nd

