On Monday, Alex Bregman (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .254 with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 56 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 80th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.

Bregman has recorded a hit in 68 of 105 games this year (64.8%), including 26 multi-hit games (24.8%).

In 17.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has driven in a run in 43 games this year (41.0%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (16.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 51 games this season (48.6%), including 11 multi-run games (10.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 52 .255 AVG .252 .347 OBP .346 .408 SLG .452 13 XBH 21 8 HR 10 32 RBI 37 29/26 K/BB 28/30 4 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings