The Baltimore Orioles (63-41) host the New York Yankees (55-49) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Dean Kremer (10-4) to the mound, while Luis Severino (2-4) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Orioles vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kremer - BAL (10-4, 4.59 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (2-4, 6.46 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer

The Orioles will hand the ball to Kremer (10-4) for his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with a 4.59 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .262.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

In 21 starts this season, Kremer has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Dean Kremer vs. Yankees

The Yankees rank 21st in MLB with 454 runs scored this season. They have a .230 batting average this campaign with 144 home runs (sixth in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Yankees in two games, and they have gone 9-for-43 with two home runs and five RBI over 12 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

The Yankees are sending Severino (2-4) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.46 ERA and 45 strikeouts over 54 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.46, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .314 against him.

Severino is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the year.

Severino will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 4.9 innings per outing.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Luis Severino vs. Orioles

He will take the hill against an Orioles offense that ranks 17th in the league with 869 total hits (on a .248 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .417 (10th in the league) with 122 total home runs (14th in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Orioles this season, Severino has pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs on 10 hits while striking out three.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.