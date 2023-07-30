On Sunday, Kyle Tucker (.722 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-6) against the Rays.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 112 hits and an OBP of .380 to go with a slugging percentage of .509. All three of those stats rank first among Houston hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

In 71 of 103 games this year (68.9%) Tucker has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (29.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.5% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has an RBI in 41 of 103 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 42 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 52 .261 AVG .333 .356 OBP .403 .428 SLG .585 18 XBH 25 6 HR 12 24 RBI 45 25/27 K/BB 32/24 10 SB 9

