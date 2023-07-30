The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Rays.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Rays Starter: Zack Littell
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

  • Altuve is batting .263 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks.
  • Altuve has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 35 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.6% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 35), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Altuve has driven home a run in 12 games this season (34.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 20 games this season (57.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 16
.215 AVG .309
.342 OBP .382
.431 SLG .559
7 XBH 9
3 HR 4
11 RBI 9
16/12 K/BB 13/8
2 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender 114 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Littell gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up one hit.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.11, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .301 batting average against him.
