Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Chas McCormick -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBI) against the Rays.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .286 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks.
- McCormick has picked up a hit in 63.1% of his 65 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.2% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 18.5% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick has driven home a run in 22 games this season (33.8%), including more than one RBI in 21.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 41.5% of his games this season (27 of 65), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.314
|AVG
|.261
|.397
|OBP
|.353
|.590
|SLG
|.479
|16
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|20
|31/12
|K/BB
|38/14
|6
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rays are sending Littell (0-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty tossed two scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering one hit.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.11 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .301 to opposing batters.
