Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Rays on July 30, 2023
The Houston Astros host the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kyle Tucker, Wander Franco and others in this matchup.
Astros vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Brandon Bielak Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Bielak Stats
- Brandon Bielak (5-5) will take the mound for the Astros, his 13th start of the season.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- In 12 starts, Bielak has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
Bielak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 24
|4.2
|6
|6
|3
|5
|4
|at Rockies
|Jul. 19
|5.2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 9
|5.0
|4
|3
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 4
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 17
|4.2
|5
|5
|4
|3
|3
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 25 doubles, 18 home runs, 51 walks and 69 RBI (112 total hits). He's also swiped 19 bases.
- He's slashed .299/.380/.509 so far this season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 29
|0-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 26
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 24
|1-for-2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 102 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .254/.347/.433 so far this year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 29
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 26
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 25
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 24
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 105 hits with 23 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.
- He has a .267/.332/.443 slash line on the year.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jul. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|at Astros
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has recorded 104 hits with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 50 runs.
- He's slashing .312/.395/.498 so far this year.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Astros
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 25
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 23
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
