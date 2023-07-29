Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .794 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.386), slugging percentage (.518) and total hits (112) this season.

He ranks ninth in batting average, ninth in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 69.6% of his 102 games this year, with multiple hits in 29.4% of them.

In 16 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.7%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

Tucker has driven in a run in 41 games this season (40.2%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 42 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 52 .270 AVG .333 .366 OBP .403 .443 SLG .585 18 XBH 25 6 HR 12 24 RBI 45 24/27 K/BB 32/24 10 SB 9

Rays Pitching Rankings