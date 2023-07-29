The Houston Astros (58-46) and the Tampa Bay Rays (63-43) will go head to head on Saturday, July 29 at Minute Maid Park, with Hunter Brown pitching for the Astros and Taj Bradley taking the hill for the Rays. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Rays are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Astros (-130). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Astros vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (6-7, 4.27 ERA) vs Bradley - TB (5-6, 5.17 ERA)

Astros vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 39, or 58.2%, of the 67 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have gone 35-21 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Rays have won in four, or 26.7%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rays have been victorious one time in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rays have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West +105 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.